Team India captain Virat Kohli praised rookie pacer T Natarajan after the 2-1 T20I series win over Australia on Tuesday. Kohli gave a special mention to Natarajan on India’s series win and said that the left-arm seamer stood out in the absence of senior pacemen Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Also Read - India vs Australia: "You Deserve Man of the Series From my Side Bhai": Hardik Pandya Praises T Natarajan

Natarajan was the highest wicket taker in the three-match T20I series with 6 scalps under his belt. Also Read - IND vs AUS Test 2020: Virat Kohli Provides Update On Hardik Pandya's Test Cricket Return For India Cricket Team

“Special mention for Natrajan, in the absence of (Mohammed) Shami and Jasprit (Bumrah), he stood out and really delivered under pressure,” Kohli said at the post-match press conference. Also Read - 3rd T20I: Skipper Virat Kohli Equals Rohit Sharma in Elite T20I Record Tally

Kohli said Natarajan is a humble and hard-working player, who is sure about what he is doing.

“It is outstanding because he is playing his first few games at the international level. He looks very composed, he is a humble and hard working guy, he is sure of what he is doing.”

Kohli also signalled about Natarajan’s place in next year’s T20 World Cup squad as the skipper feels that a left-arm bowler is an asset for any team. India is scheduled to host the T20 World Cup in October and November next year.

“I hope he continues to keep working hard on his game and gets better because a left-arm bowler is an asset for any team and if he can keep bowling in this way consistently, it will be a great thing for us heading into the World Cup next year,” Kohli said.

After the third T20I, Pandya also hailed Natarjan’s talent and said to perform so so brilliantly on debut speaks volumes of his belief.

“I want people to believe in themselves and to achieve anything even if odds are against them. It’s just my way of appreciating his hard work over the years. For me, Natrajan deserves the Man of the Series award. To perform so brilliantly on his debut speaks volumes of his belief and the talent he possesses,” ANI quoted Pandya as saying.