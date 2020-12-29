India captain Ajinkya Rahane was all praise for debutants – opener Shubman Gill and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj following his team’s eight-wicket win over Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Leading from the front, Rahane scored a brilliant hundred that helped India to bounce back in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Courtesy the win, the tourists level the four-Test series 1-1. Also Read - Twitter Reactions: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Congratulate India After Eight-Wicket Win in Melbourne

Chasing a small target of 70, Shubman Gill – 35 not out – and skipper Rahane – 27 not out – knocked off the runs in 15.5 overs to complete another memorable victory for India on Australian soil. Talking about the historic win, stand-in skipper Rahane hailed his team's character for bouncing back after the Adelaide shocker merely 10 days back. He has a special mention for debutants Gill and Siraj.

"Really proud of all the players. Played really well. Want to give credit to the debutants Siraj and Gill, the character they showed after the Adelaide loss was great to see. The character was important for us, especially after losing Umesh in the second innings."

“The five-bowler plan worked well for us nicely. We were thinking of having an all-rounder and Jadeja has been brilliant for us. Shubman, we all know his first-class career and in this game, he has shown the intent to play shots at this level. Showed composure. Siraj has shown that he can bowl with discipline. It is really difficult for debutants to bowl with discipline but that’s where I think the first-class experience comes in handy,” added Rahane.

Rahane, who scored a brilliant century in the first innings to lead India’s revival after they were reduced to 116/4, said going in with five bowlers worked well.

The Indian skipper also spoke about the injury of pacer Umesh Yadav and said he is recovering well. However, he added that the final call will be taken by management and medical staff on whether Umesh will be able to play in the next Test.

“The talk was all about showing the attitude and intent on the field. As I said, character. Adelaide was about one hour that took the game away from us. Lots to learn for even now.

“Umesh is recovering well, management and medical staff will take the call. We’re excited about Rohit coming back. Spoke to him yesterday, he’s waiting to join the team,” Rahane said.