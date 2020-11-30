Australia’s Steve Smith revealed that he was not sure about playing the 2nd ODI against India on Sunday after suffering a “bad dose of vertigo”. Smith played a top knock in the second ODI at SCG to guide Australia to a convincing 51-run victory. The right-handed batsman slammed 104 runs in 64 balls as his innings was laced with 14 fours and two sixes. Also Read - People With O Negative Blood Group Are at Lower Risk of COVID-19, Here's Why

"I didn't know I was playing today. I had a really bad dose of vertigo this morning and I was struggling until … I came down early to have a hit and a bit of a run around," Smith told cricket.com.au after receiving his second successive Man of the match award.

Smith said it was team doctor Leigh Golding, who relieved him of the symptoms by performing Epley maneuver which involves a series of head movements used to treat benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), a condition caused by a problem in the inner ear.

“The doctor, I think he performed six Epley manoeuvres on me this morning and got the crystals out of my ears and I was struggling for a bit,” he said.

“Just pleased to be able to get out here and play another good innings and help the team.”

Smith shared a massive 136-run partnership with Australia’s young batting superstar Marnus Labuschagne, who also scored his third ODI half-century. Labuschagne scored 70 runs off 61 balls and chipped in crucial contribution in the mammoth 389/4 total. Glenn Maxwell also played a quickfire 63 runs innings off 29 balls to finish things off in style.

Earlier, Smith also slammed a century in the first ODI, where Australia registered a 66-run win over the visitors at Syndey Cricket Ground.

With the win in second ODI Australia have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The last match will be played on Wednesday in Canberra.

(With PTI Inputs)