Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar feels that the unbroken 104-run partnership between India’s stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja might have taken the game away from Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Tendulkar feels Rahane made some really smart decisions on the field on the first day of India’s Boxing Day Test against Australia and followed that up with a ‘fantastic knock’ on day 2. Also Read - IND vs AUS 2020 | Very Close to Being His Best Test Hundred: Sanjay Manjrekar on Ajinkya Rahane's MCG Masterclass

In a series of tweets, the 47-year-old Tendulkar praised Rahane’s captaincy and the efforts of the bowlers and debutant Shubman Gill. India ended the second day at 277 for 5 to secure a handy 82-run lead, with Rahane going strong on 104 and Jadeja on 40, the two having added what might prove to be a game-changing 104-run partnership for the unbroken sixth wicket. Also Read - IND vs AUS | Shubman Gill Was Bit Tensed And Claims he Didn’t Hear my Call: Ravindra Jadeja on Collision with Debutant on Day 1

“@RealShubmanGill got off to a good start on debut with some good shots and looked comfortable at the crease. @ajinkyarahane88 and @imjadeja have stitched a very crucial partnership which may just take the game away from Australia,” Tendulkar tweeted. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

“Last but not least, fantastic knock by @ajinkyarahane88 who not only looked solid in his defense but was also looking to play attacking shots. He kept the momentum going really well.”

2 good days for India in the 2nd Test. @Jaspritbumrah93, @ashwinravi99 & Mohammed Siraj bowled really well and continued to keep the pressure on to restrict Australia to a low total.

Well done by the stand-in captain Ajinkya, who made some real smart bowling changes coupled… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 27, 2020

…with good field placements.

.@RealShubmanGill got off to a good start on debut with some good shots and looked comfortable at the crease. @ajinkyarahane88 and @imjadeja have stitched a very crucial partnership which may just take the game away from Australia. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 27, 2020



The Indians bowled Australia out for 195 on the opening day on Saturday, and Tendulkar praised the bowlers for their impressive show.

“2 good days for India in the 2nd Test. @Jaspritbumrah93, @ashwinravi99 & Mohammed Siraj bowled really well and continued to keep the pressure on to restrict Australia to a low total.

Last but not least, fantastic knock by @ajinkyarahane88 who not only looked solid in his defense but was also looking to play attacking shots. He kept the momentum going really well. 👏🏻 #AUSvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 27, 2020



“Well done by the stand-in captain Ajinkya, who made some real smart bowling changes coupled… with good field placements,” Tendulkar observed.

Rahane, who is captaining the Team India in the second, third and fourth Tests of the series in the absence of regular skipper Kohli, scored a masterful 104 off 200 balls as he anchored India to a lead of 82 runs on Day 2. India are trailing 1-0 in the series.

India’s all-format skipper Virat Kohli, who returned home after leading the side in the first Test in Adelaide for the birth of his first child, termed Rahane’s workmanlike century as ‘top knock’.

“Another great day for us. Proper test cricket at its best. Absolutely top knock from Jinks,” Kohli tweeted.