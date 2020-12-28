The legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels Ajinkya Rahane’s century in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, after the Adelaide humiliation will go down as one of the most important innings in the history of Indian cricket. Coming in to bat at a tricky situation, Rahane smashed his 12th Test century on Sunday to give India firm control over Australia on the second Test Also Read - ICC Awards of The Decade 2020: Virat Kohli, Ellyse Perry Claim Top Honours in Men's And Women's Category, MS Dhoni Wins 'Spirit of Cricket' Award | Full List of Winners

India were bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 in the second innings as Australia claimed an eight-wicket win in the series opener at the Adelaide Oval. However, the tourists made a strong comeback in the ongoing second Test and are headed towards a dominant series-levelling win at the MCG on the back of stunning performances from Rahane, who scored a century in the first innings, and the bowlers. Also Read - Virat Kohli Sweeps Top Honours at ICC Awards 2020, Bags ICC Male Cricketer of The Decade Award

“I believe that this hundred is going to be one of the most important hundreds in the history of Indian cricket,” Gavaskar told the Seven Network. Also Read - 2nd Test, Day 3: India Take Control as Australia Fall Apart in Melbourne

Stand-in skipper, Rahane’s patient 112 paved the way for India taking a substantial 131-run first-innings lead against Australia, who were reduced to 133 for six by the end of the third days play on Monday.

A stellar knock from #TeamIndia captain @ajinkyarahane88 comes to an end following an unfortunate run-out, his first in Test cricket. He returns after scoring a valiant 112. 👏🏾 Details – https://t.co/bG5EiYj0Kv pic.twitter.com/hDa5ULj7Le — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2020



Gavaskar said the valiant knock of Rahane sent out a message to the Australian camp that India will not ‘lie down and be walked all over’ despite the humiliating loss in the series opener.

“Important because it’s showing character, sending a message to the opposition that after being dismissed for 36 in the previous game, to come back in this manner, this Indian team is not going to just lie down and be walked all over,” the former India captain said.

“That is the message and that’s why I think this is going to be one of the most important hundreds in the history of Indian cricket,” Gavaskar added.

Rahane was sent back to the pavilion on the third morning of the Boxing Day Test after he was run-out while attempting a risky single. His wicket triggered a collapse and the visitors slipped from 294/6 to 326/10 in the first session itself.