India and England are set to renew their rivalry with a four-match Test series that will get underway in Chennai from Friday. The two teams over the years have produced some thrilling contests, legends and future stars. Their upcoming battle will also decide who takes on New Zealand in the final of the ICC World Test Championship in June this year. And then there's the two captains – Virat Kohli and Joe Root. Both are regarded as two of the finest batsmen to have played Test cricket and will be eager to set the ball rolling for what promises to be a close affair.

Ahead of the series opener, a look at all the major records from the India-England Tests over the years

Number of Tests Played: 122 (Till Date)

Number of Indian Victories: 26

Number of England Victories: 47

Number of Draws: 49

Highest Team Total: India – 759/7d | England – 710/7d

Lowest Team Total: India – 42-all out | England – 101- all out

Highest Run-Getter: Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most runs with 2535 runs in 53 innings

Highest Wicket-Taker: James Anderson has taken the most wickets with 110 wickets in 27 Tests

Most Centuries: Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Alastair Cook scored 7 centuries each

Most Half-Centuries: Sunil Gavaskar scored 16 fifties

Highest Individual Score: Graham Gooch’s 333 is the highest individual score

Most Five-Wicket Hauls: Bhagwath Chandrasekhar has eight five-wicket hauls

Most 10-Wicket Hauls (in a match): Alec Bedser has two 10-wicket hauls

Best Bowling Figures in an Innings: Fred Trueman took 8/31 in 1952.

Best Bowling Figures in a Match: Ian Botham took 13 wickets in Mumbai Test of 1980.

Low Down of India-England Test Series

No. of Tests: Four

Venues: Chennai (1st Test and 2nd Test) And Ahmedabad (3rd Test and 4th Test)

Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone, Dominic Bess