Shreyas Iyer, who has now registered back-to-back match-winning scores of 58* and 44 in the last two Twenty20 Internationals against New Zealand, attributed his skills of chasing down targets to captain Virat Kohli.

“I personally feel that you have a fair idea how many runs you are going to chase and at what run-rate you have to chase them. Virat Kohli is the perfect example when he goes out to bat and the way he plans his innings. I learn a lot from him personally, the way he grinds out and he tries to finish the game. That’s the best part about him,” Iyer told media persons after India took 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

He also learns a lot from his senior Mumbai team-mate Rohit Sharma, who can demolish any attack on his day. “(I) Also (learn from) Rohit Sharma, whenever he’s given an opportunity, he makes the best use of it. All these amazing characters in the team set a really good example for us youngsters. There’s a lot to learn from them and that’s what I try to apply whenever I go out there. I think that I have to stay not out and it really helps me grind throughout that middle period and when the time comes, I take on the bowlers. That’s how you plan your innings when you are chasing,” Iyer said.

While at the crease, the 25-year-old is known for his penchant for hitting big sixes but he also understands the value of rotating the strike as a middle-order batsman.

“You have to play all sorts of shots and take singles. As well as when you want to hit sixes, you have to be aware of the fact that you have to create that moment for yourself. You have to give yourself that time to get set. That’s what I usually do.”

“I have realised playing so many matches that as long as I stay on the wicket, I tend to see the ball really well and I can take on the bowlers,” he explained.