Will Pucovski copped a blow to his helmet while batting for Australia A against Indians on the third and final day of a warm-up match in Sydney on Monday leaving doubts over his participation in the upcoming Test series. Pucovski was batting on 23 when he failed to duck under a short delivery from Kartik Tyagi with the ball crashing on his helmet. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 2020, 3rd T20I Sydney: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

The 22-year-old opening batsman went down on his knees and was on all fours for over a minute after the head knock. A doctor from the medical team present at the venue rushed to attend the cricketer as he was surrounded by teammate Marcus Harris and concerned India fielders. Also Read - India A vs Australia A: Umesh, Ashwin Land Early Blows Before Green Leads Fightback With Century on Day 2

Eventually, to everyone’s relief, Pucovksi went off the field, retired hurt, unaided with reports emerging that paramedics weren’t needed to check on him.

He was later seen leaving the venue, chatting with Australia A teammate James Pattinson.

Later on, Indians captain Ajinkya Rahane walked up to the Australia A dressing room to enquire about Pucvoski’s well-being.

“Let’s just hope he is okay,” Shane Warne said on Fox Cricket. “Ninth time for a 21-year-old young man hoping to make his Test debut in a week’s time. Fingers crossed that everything is okay and he can go on and be alright and play in Adelaide.”

Puvocksi has a history with concussions, reportedly eight of them before Monday’s brutal helmet blow.

Earlier this year, during a one-day match for Cricket Australia against England Lions, he ended up jamming his band on the ground while going for a quick single and the momentum saw him being thrown forward and he landed head first.

Pucovksi was first diagnosed with concussion as a teenager while playing Australian rules football.

He was in sublime touch during the Australian domestic first-class competition Sheffield Shield, smashing consecutive double-centuries. Consequently, he was being projected as an opening option for Australia in the upcoming Test series against India starting later this month.