Dream11 Team India B vs India A Prediction U-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 1 IN-B vs IN-A: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the 15-member India A, India B and India C squads for the upcoming Under-19 Challenger Trophy 2019, which is slated to take place from November 11 in Hyderabad. Besides these three sides, Nepal A will feature as the fourth team in the tournament.

TOSS – The toss between India B vs India A will take place at 8.30 AM (IST).

Time: 9.00 AM IST.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Hyderabad

My Dream11 Team

Priyam Garg, Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Dhruv Jurel (VC), Kruthik Krishna (WK), Aniket Reddy, Yash Dhull, Sai Sudarshan, Siddhesh Veer, Ravi Bishnoi, Divyanshi Joshi, Harsh Jamwal

IN-B vs IN-A Probable Playing XIs

India B: Priyam Garg, Tilak Varma, Sagar Dahiya, Ravi Bishnoi, Siddesh Veer, Kruthik Krishna (WK), Divyansh Joshi, Akash Singh, Yash Dhull, Harsh Jamwal, Ravi Bishnoi

India A: Dhruv Chand Jurel (C/WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudarshan, Puryank Tyagi, Aniket Reddy, Aniket Reddy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aman Bhadoriya, Purnank Tyagi, Sameer Rizvi, Arjun Murhty

SQUADS

India A: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudarshan, Jay Gohil, Sameer Rizvi, Arjun Murhty, Dhruv Chand Jurel (CAPT/WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kritagya Kumar Singh, Aman Bhadoriya, Rishabh Bansal, Purnank Tyagi, Prince Yadav, Dashrath Kumar, Aniket Reddy, Debopratim Haldar

India B: Tilak Varma, Sagar Dahiya, Yash Dhull, Priyam Garg (CAPT), Siddhesh Veer, Kruthik Krishna (WK), Divyansh Joshi, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nirmal Kumar, Akash Singh, Aquib Khan, Vivek Kumar, Nehal Pajni, Harsh Jamwal

