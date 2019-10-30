Enjoying the little break away from the heavy workload of international cricket, India’s star batswoman Smriti Mandhana is doing everything possible to keep herself occupied during the free time. Mandhana, who is currently recuperating from a toe injury which ruled her out of the ODI series against South Africa.

The 23-year-old Indian, who recently lost her number 1 spot in the latest ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings to New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite has been polishing off her cooking skills during the break. In her latest Instagram post, Mandhana shared a couple of pictures to give her fans a glimpse of her hidden talent. She captioned the post: ” My relaxing therapy! Had a good time with my assistant chef Purnima.”



In the pictures, the left-handed batswoman can be seen enjoying her “me time” as she cooks a special dish in her kitchen.

On the professional front, Mandhana had fractured her toe during a practice session ahead of the ODI series versus Proteas women. She had an ordinary outing in the T20Is, scoring just 46 runs in four innings.

Recently, Mandhana won the prestigious Wisden India Almanack Cricketer of the Year award which was announced in Bengaluru earlier this month. She along with Jasprit Bumrah, Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman, Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne and Afghanistan Rashid Khan were among the five recipients of the coveted honour.

Mandhana became the third woman cricketer to receive the ‘Cricketer of the Year’ trophy, after Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma.