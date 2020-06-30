One of the remarkable features that one notices while watching Jasprit Bumrah bowl is his unorthodox action. There has been enough analysis and prediction over how his style helps him generate the pace and accuracy or how it could be detrimental in the long run. Also Read - Keen to Turn Out For Kerala And Win Them a Few Tournaments: S Sreesanth

“If bowlers having unconventional action are being effective, then I wouldn’t recommend changing their action,” Arun said on Inside Out, a show hosted by India women team coach WV Raman.

However, he does admit that the 26-year-old’s action will put strain and effort on his body and that requires a different approach as far his workload management and training goes.

“We knew that Bumrah has an unconventional action,” he said. “So there will be a lot of strain and effort which he would be putting on his body. So, we have been preparing in such a way so that his body can take the rigours of an unconventional action.”

Arun says that there was no guarantee that Bumrah would be able to perform at the level he has been should his action be changed. “Changing his bowling style might not have guaranteed the bowler’s performance at his optimum level. So rather than trying to change him, we might as well make him stronger physically in all the different parameters of fitness so that he is able to take the rigours of conventional action,” he said.