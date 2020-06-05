Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly pocketed a whopping £1,882,336 million during the lockdown period just with by publishing sponsored posts on Instagram, the highest among the sportsperson. Also Read - CBSE Boards Optional For Students With Special Needs, Result as Per Alternative Assessment Scheme

Ronaldo has around 222 million followers on the highly popular photo-sharing platform which is the most for any individual account.

According to a report by Attain, from the period between march 12 to May 14, the Juventus icon earned £470,584 for each of his four sponsored posts on Instagram.

Ronaldo is followed by his eternal on-field rival Argentine Lionel Messi in the second spot. The Barcelona forward also made four sponsored posts for which he took home £1,299,373 during the lockdown period.

Third on the list is also a footballer and Messi’s former Barca teammate Neymar who now plies his trade for French club Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian pocketed £1,192,211.

India captain Virat Kohli is the only cricketer in the top-10 list, at the number sixth spot.

He earned £379,294 (Rs 3,62,72560 approx.) but for just three posts.

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is the fourth in the list with £583,628 for 16 sponsored posts followed by England football legend David Beckham at fifth who made £405,359.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (£184,413), Dwayne Wade (£143,146), Dani Alves (£133,694) and Anthony Joshua (£121,500) complete the top-10 list.

Serena Williams is the first female athlete in the list at 13th spot with earnings of £26,475.