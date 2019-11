Dream11 Tips And Predictions

India Emerging Team vs Nepal Emerging Team Dream11 Team Prediction ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips IND-ET vs NEP-ET Group B Match 3 at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan Ground, Savar 8:30 AM IST: In Group B Match 3 of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019, last edition’s runner-up India Emerging Team and Nepal Emerging Team at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground in Savar.

After finishing as the runners-up in the previous edition of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, India Emerging Team lost a close final to Sri Lanka. Under BR Sharath, the young Indian team will again try to leave a mark in the tournament. Their campaign will start with the game against Nepal Emerging Team. This Nepal team is nearly 80% of the regular national team and their new skipper Gayendra Malla takes charge with this tournament. Currently, a few players are missing in both squads due to the ongoing U19 Challenger Trophy in India.

Time: 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan Ground, Savar

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: BR Sharath

Batters – Armaan Jaffer, Sharad Vesawkar, Dipendra Singh Airee

All-Rounders – Sanvir Singh, SR Dube, Sompal Kami

Bowlers – Siddharth Desai (C), Shivam Mavi, Karan KC (VC), Abinash Bohara

IND-ET vs NEP-ET Probable Playing XIs

India Emerging Team: Aryan Juyal, BR Sharath (C/WK), Armaan Jaffer, Yash Rathod, Chinmay Sutar, Sanvir Singh, Siddharth Desai, SR Dube, Hrithik Shokeen, Shivam Mavi, Aditya Thakare.

Nepal Emerging Team: Gayendra Malla (C), Sharad Vesawkar, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Md Arif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari (WK), Sushan Bhari, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara.

SQUADS:

