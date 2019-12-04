Heaping praise on current crop of Indian fast bowlers, West Indies legend Ian Bishop says the country has unearthed a generational talent in Jasprit Bumrah who is equally impressive across formats.

However, Bishop, who played 43 Tests and took 181 wickets for West Indies, says India’s current success is built on the foundation laid by the likes of legendary allrounder Kapil Dev. “Let’s remember that this group of bowlers did not emanate right now. The foundation was laid – if you go back to Kapil and down the line, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel, Sreesanth,” Bishop told ESPNCricinfo.

He continued, “Now it’s been built on with a captain who likes fast bowlers, who believes in them. But also the fact that you’ve found a generational talent in Jasprit Bumrah. Generational because he plays all formats of the game very well. And (Mohd.) Shami has taken his game to another level. Ishant (Sharma) has also gone up another level.”

He credited India bowling coach Bharath Arun for the way Indian fast bowlers have performed across the globe, excelling in every conditions including on the tour of West Indies earlier this year. “So credit to Bharath Arun, the bowling coach, and the administrators and captains. I couldn’t see this much (improvement), but I thought there was a great deal of promise in having guys who could bowl close to, or over, 90mph,” he said.

The current pace battery has often been compared to he fearsome bowling attack of West Indies of the past. But Bishop said it’s not possible to compare the two. “Well, they (Indians) have been performing that well that the comparisons are going to come. I would want to stay away from it, because I don’t know how you measure it. When people talk about (Michael) Holding and (Joel) Garner and (Malcolm) Marshall and (Colin) Croft and (Andy) Roberts – who bowled together for so many years – how do you compare with that?” he said.

The resurgence of fast bowlers is not limited to India only. England have Jofra Archer, South Africa Kagiso Rabada, Pakistan have just given debut to 16-year-old Naseem Shah among others. Bishop feels technically, Archer is the best when he’s on song. “There are so many. Jofra Archer. I almost feel when he’s on song that it’s the perfect streamlined technique. Naseem Shah. Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammed Shami – oh god, I love Shami! That whole core group of what India bring, where I don’t want to pick anyone and say, ‘This one more than the other’. If I had to pick the best technique right now, Jofra Archer when he’s firing. But, I am salivating about world cricket (because of fast bowling talent). That is exciting,” he opined.