Rohit Sharma's medical report had stated that he is in danger of injuring himself again if the comeback is rushed, India head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed. Hence, he wasn't picked in any squads for the Australia tour that gets underway from November 27.

The confusion over the status of Rohit's hamstring injury prevailed when he was pictured practising on the same day when the India squads for the Australia tour were announced by the BCCI. What complicated the issue was the fact that Mayank Agarwal, also injured, was selected for the tour.

BCCI though had left the door open for Rohit should he be able to prove his fitness.

“It’s being handled by the people in charge of the medical part of it. We don’t get involved in that. They have submitted a report to the selectors and they have gone about their business, I have no say, neither I am a part of the selection. All I know is the medical report which says he could be in danger of injuring himself again,” Shastri told Times Now.

“There is nothing more frustrating for a player than he gets injured. Sometimes you know, you want to get out of that room of yours and try and see how quickly you can come back,” he added.

Shastri advised Rohit to not repeat the mistake he made during his own playing days when he ended up touring Australia despite being asked not to by the doctors.

The former India allrounder says his greediness led to a premature end to his India career.

“And therein lies the grey area. Therein lies the problem where you want to go and play, you want to test yourself. But only you will know at the back of your mind whether you are 100% of there is a chance of it going again,” Shastri said.

“What I fear, I have been through that as a cricketer myself. I finished my career in 1991 when I went back to Australia when I shouldn’t have. If I had taken a break for 3-4 months, I could’ve played five years longer for India. So, I speak from experience. It is a similar case. I wanted to go. Doctors told me don’t go. It was greed. I was in tremendous form so there was this eagerness to go back. I hope Rohit’s case is not that serious and same with Ishant (Sharma),” he added.