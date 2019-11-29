India international Abhimanyu Mithun will be questioned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in relation to the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) match-fixing scandal. Mithun has played for three different KPL teams including Malnad Gladiators, Bijapur Bills and Shuivamogga Lions, a team he captains as well.

“Yes. We have directed Abhimanyu Mithun to appear before the CCB police for questioning,” Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil was quoted saying by The Times of India.

Mithun has played four Tests and five ODIs for India between July 2010 and December 2011 in which he took 12 wickets. “We have readied some questions for Mithun about his play during the last KPL season,” a senior CCB officer as quoted a saying by the English daily.

Since July, CCB has arrested eight people in connection with the scandal that includes cricketers CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi along with Belagavi Panthers owner Ali Asfak Thara among others. Gautam has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League. Gautam led Goa after switching side from Karnataka in the Vijay Harare Trophy 2019-20 while Kazi moved away from Karnataka last season and played for Nagaland in the 2018-19 domestic season.

Earlier, CCB had sent a list of 18 points to Karnataka State Cricket Association and the KPL team managers. One of those questions was related to the all the matches played in the city in the last two years including those of IPL.

Additionally, there won’t be any more matches in the KPL till the multi-crore better scam is complete.