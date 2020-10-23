Legendary India allrounder Kapil Dev has undergone emergency angioplasty in New Delhi after complaining of chest pain. Widely regarded as one of the greatest allrounders to have played the game, the former captain led India to their maiden ODI World Cup triumph in 1983 that revolutionised the sport in the country. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Virat Kohli And Co. Allowed to Train in Quarantine by NSW Government

According to a statement from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road). Kapil was admitted to the emergency department at 1:00 am IST after complaining of chest pain. After evaluation, an an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed.

"Former Indian Cricket captain Mr. Kapil Dev , Age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr. Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of night," the statement read.

“Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr. Atul Mathur and his team. Mr. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in couple of days,’ it added.

Kapil forged a storied career across formats after making his international debut against Pakistan in 1978. In 131 Tests, he scored 5248 runs at an average of 31.05 including eight centuries and 27 half-centuries. The right-arm pacer took 434 wickets at 29.64 including 23 five-wicket hauls as well.

In 225 ODIs, he made 3783 runs that includes one century and 14 half-centuries and also took 253 wickets at 27.45.

His men stunned then mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 ODI World Cup at Lord’s defending a low total as they were crowned the

The sudden development led to a wave of well-wishes on social media.

Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev sir. Strength always. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 23, 2020

Let’s send a billion wishes and prayers to @therealkapildev. Get well soon, Paji. 🙌🙏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 23, 2020

Wishing the big-hearted, mighty Kapil Dev a speedy recovery. So much more to do. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 23, 2020

Kapil is the only player in cricket’s history to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5000 runs in Tests. He was inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame in 2010.