Dream11 Team India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Prediction Afghanistan Under-19s tour of India 2019/20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 5th ODI IN-Y vs AF-Y: India have already taken the series winning three of the first four ODIs. Afghanistan, who won the opening ODI will be looking to go out with a consolation win.

TOSS – The toss between India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 will take place at 8:30 AM (IST).

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

My Dream11 Team

Farhan Zakhil, Sourav Dagar, Imran Mir, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Shubhang Hegde (C), Divyansh Saxena, Abid Mohammadi (VC), Manav Sutar, Vidyadhar Patil, Abdul Rahman, Noor Ahmad

IN-Y vs AF-Y Probable Playing XIs

India U19: Divyansh Saxena, Arjun Azad, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Kruthik Krishna, Shashwat Rawat, Shubhang Hegde (C), Sourav Dagar, Manav Sutar, CTL Rakshan, Vidyadhar Patil, Rishabh Bansal

Afghanistan U19: Farhan Zakhil (C), Rahmanullah, Abid Mohammadi, Imran Mir, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Abidullah Taniwal, Islam Zazai, Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Jamshid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Divyansh Saxena, Shubhang Hegde, Abid Mohammadi

Vice-captain Options: Abdul Rahman, Manav Sutar, Noor Ahmad

SQUADS

Afghanistan U19: Noor Ahmad, Imran Mir, Sediqullah Atal, Arif Khan, Fazal Haq, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Shafiqullah Ghafari, Rahmanullah, Abdul Rahman, Abid Mohammadi, Farhan Zakhil (c), Islam Zazai, Jamshid Khan, Abidullah Taniwal, Asif Musazai

India U19: Kruthik Krishna (wk), Sourav Dagar, Divyansh Saxena, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Kartik Tyagi, Arjun Azad, Arjun Murthy, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Shashwat Rawat, Shubhang Hegde (C), Manav Sutar, CTL Rakshan, Vidyadhar Patil, Rishabh Bansal, Aquib Khan

