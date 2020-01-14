Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the series opening first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The two teams are squaring off in a short three-match ODI series.

The first match of the series is in Mumbai before the action shifts to Rajkot’s Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium for the second ODI with the third and final fixture to be hosted at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c),Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul,Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), D’Arcy Short, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.