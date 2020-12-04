Social media users seem to be pretty happy with the inclusion of wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson in India’s playing XI for the series opening first T20I against Australia in Canberra on Friday. Samson had a fruitful IPL 2020 following which he was selected in India’s limited-overs squads for the ongoing tour. Also Read - Live India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I Canberra: Starc Removes Dhawan Early, Australia Spoil India's Start

The Kerala batsman made his India debut in 2015 but has only played four T20Is so far having managed just 35 runs in them. The 26-year-old Samson finished as Rajasthan Royal’s leading run-getter of the season with 375 runs including two half-centuries. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 1st T20I: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

With MS Dhoni retiring from limited-overs cricket as well earlier this year, the competition for the wicketkeeper-batsman has become more intense. Rishabh Pant was the preferred choice, across formats, before a series of low scores saw him falling below in the pegging order. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020, 1st T20I: T Natarajan Makes Debut, Jasprit Bumrah Rested

In Tests as well, India have gone ahead with Wriddhiman Saha despite Pant not doing anything wrong. Saha has been the first-choice in red-ball format purely because of superior wicketkeeping skills.

In limited-overs. KL Rahul has been used as a makeshift wicketkeeper but he has been decent behind the stumps and his ability to bat at different spots with ease adds more balance to Indian team.

With T20 World Cup less than a year away, these T20Is offer the fringe players a chance to prove their credentials.