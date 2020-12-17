India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in the first day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday. The two teams will play in a four-Test series starting today which is part of the wider ICC World Test Championship, the final of which will be played at Lord’s next year. Also Read - India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1, Adelaide: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, Opts to Bat First

India had already announced their playing XI for the contest on Wednesday with Prithvi Shaw set to open with Mayank Agarwal while going for four specialist bowlers including a spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin.

“Looks a nice wicket, nice and hard. Runs on the board is priceless, more so away from home. Hope we can put pressure on them,” Kohli said at the toss. We’ve prepared really well. Couple of tour games as well. We had everything clear on our end, that’s why we announced our team yesterday.”

When asked whether he wants to make an impact as this will be his only Test of the series before returning home. Kohli said, “For me it’s all about helping the team win, whatever contribution I make. Wouldn’t go out of my way to make an impact just because I’m playing one Test.”

Australia captain Tim Paine said he would have liked to bat first as well. He confirmed that allrounder Cameron Green will make his Test debut while Matthew Wade will open the innings alongside Joe Burns who has managed to keep his slot despite a poor build-up to the series.

“Message has been to keep things as simple as we can. We know what’s expected, so just have to come out here and execute our plans. Happy to be bowling actually. Would’ve liked to bat first, but the first session always has something in the wicket,” Paine said at the toss.

Playing XIs

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood