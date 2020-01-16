Australia gave an experimental India a reality check in Mumbai as they cruised to a crushing 10-wicket win to take 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series. Unbeaten centuries from opening batsmen David Warner and Aaron Finch helped the tourists overhaul the target of 256 in 37.4 overs.

Indian batting collapsed with Shikhar Dhawan, who hit 74, as their top-scorer, failing to last their quota of 50 overs.

Virat Kohli dropped a place down from his usual No. 3 spot and this decision came under close scrutiny despite the India captain saying he has not problems in batting anywhere. Experts have advised Kohli to continue batting at one-drop considering the stability his approach has on Indian batting and the uncertainty his energy brings into the minds of opposition teams.

Below are the live streaming details, match start timings, schedule, venue and probable XIs

What: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

Toss Timing: 1:00 PM IST

Match Starts: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot

Live Streaming: Hotstar

On TV: Star Network

Online: India.com

The venue isn’t a happy hunting ground for India as they have lost both their matches here. They first played an ODI at SCA in January 2013, against England, and lost it by 9 runs. Their next ODI was against South Africa which they lost by 18 runs.

Clearly, history, as far as ODIs are concerned, isn’t in India’s favour.

On the other hand, Australia have played in Rajkot previously, at the old stadium, and won that match in 1986 against India winning it by seven wickets.

Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey/Kedar Jadhav, Ravindta Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson/Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Match Predictions

Despite their record at the venue, expect India to hit back strongly. Their batting collapsed and Kohli and company will be eager to draw level. It should be a thriller and expect the hosts to edge past.