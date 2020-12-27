India enjoyed another impressive day in the second Test against Australia in Melbourne as a 12th century from captain Ajinkya Rahane put them in control. At the close of play, India were 277/5, with a lead of 82 runs. Also Read - Australia vs India Live Cricket Score 2nd Test, Melbourne: Ajinkya Rahane's Century Highlight of The Day as IND Take Control

Rahane was unbeaten on 104 while Ravindra Jadeja was on 40 when rain forced early stumps on Sunday. Also Read - 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane Hits 12th Test Century at MCG Against Australia

Having taken over the reins of the touring India in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rahane has been quite impressive across departments with batting been the latest where he has set an example with a superlative display. While the opening day of the contest was all about his captaincy and fielding, the second day will be remembered for the way he batted to push his side ahead. Also Read - Australia vs India 2020: Justin Langer Disappointed With Failure to Build Partnerships

The day started with an overcast sky and Australia pacers testing the overnight pair of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. Gill was dropped on 28 off Josh Hazlewood by wicketkeeper Tim Paine, the second retrieval of his maiden innings in the format.

He went on to score 45 before Paine sort of made up for his let-off with a diving one-handed effort in front of the first slip to send Gill back off Pat Cummins.

In his following over, Cummins accounted for Pujara as well, having him out caught-behind for 17. India were in a spot of bother at 64/3 in the midway through the morning session with two new batsmen in Rahane and Hanuma Vihari taking in the middle.

The pair survived the tense period, taking the team to lunch break before Nathan Lyon struck when Vihari (21) went for a sweep and ended up being caught at the legs-slip. However, Rahane continued to have a memorable game with luck on his side as well.

On 74, Steve Smith put down a regulation catch in the slips after new ball was taken. Rahane went on to reach three figures with a four. He was involved in three significant stands during the day as well – the first worth 52 runs with Vihari, followed by a brisk 57-run stand with Rishabh Pant who struck an entertaining 29 off 40.

And then with Jadeja he built the first century stand of the series from either side that left Australia frustrated. The hosts dropped four catches on Sunday, adding to the one Marnus Labuschagne grassed at slips yesterday.

Rahane was twice let off – once by Smith and the second time by Travis Head late into the day, both the drops came off the bowling of Mitchell Starc.

Brief Scores: India 277/5 (Ajinkya Rahane 104*, Shubman Gill 45; Mitchell Starc 2/61, Pat Cummins 2/71) lead Australia 195- all out (Marnus Labuschagne 48; Jasprit Bumrah 4/56) by 82 runs