Tests specialist Cheteshwar Pujara participated in a Team India's training session on Thursday. Ahead of mega four-match Test series Australia next month, Pujara batted in the nets against fast bowlers to get back into the groove.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on social media where Pujara was seen facing Ishan Porel, Kartik Tyagi, who are with the team as net bowlers, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin. The gritty batsman looked comfortable during the session.

"The wait is over. @cheteshwar1 is back in the nets and is back to doing what he loves the most. Bowlers be prepared for a long workout. #TeamIndia," BCCI captioned the video

Pujara last played competitive cricket in March when he represented Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy final and guide them to title reign.

The Indian team is allowed to train in its 14-day quarantine, having arrived here last week. The ODI and T20 series begins November 27 and will be followed by a four-match Test series, starting with a day-nighter from December 17 in Adelaide.

Pujara was the top-scorer for India in historic series win Down Under two years ago. The 32-year-old slammed 521 runs in 4 Tests, which included three centuries. The responsibility on Pujara’s shoulder will be more than the last time after Virat Kohli’s departure following the first Test at Adelaide Oval.

While most India players competed in the IPL, Test regulars Pujara and Hanuma Vihari joined the national team bubble in the UAE before reaching Australia.

Meanwhile, India’s throwdown specialist Raghu, who could not fly with the other support staff as he tested positive for COVID-19 back home, has landed in Australia and is undergoing his quarantine before joining the team.

“He has to undergo a 14-day quarantine as per the local government guidelines. After that, he will join the team,” said a BCCI source.