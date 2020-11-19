Less than 10 days remain for Indian cricket team‘s first international assignment since the coronavirus lockdown in March this year. Indian cricket team had just returned from their tour of New Zealand and were to host South Africa for a limited-overs series when the coronavirus pandemic upended the world, resulting in the cancellation of the tour and postponement of IPL 2020. Also Read - 'Teams Are Scared of Him' - Ramiz Raja Calls Rohit Sharma 'Biggest' Limited-Overs Batsman

Since then, a lot has happened with international cricket steadily resuming in a challenging environment. Cricketers and other support staff have had to embrace a new normal in which they regularly undergo tests for the deadly coronavirus and are to stay inside a bio-secure bubble with no physical contact with the outside world.

Indian cricketers experienced it during the IPL 13 which was successfully held in the UAE and now they are in Australia for three ODIs, as many T20Is and four Tests.

The series will start with ODIs from November 27.

On Thursday, the broadcaster of the tour in India confirmed its commentary line-up for the series and viewers in the country can expect to hear the voices of the likes of Glenn McGrath, Sanjay Manjrekar, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar among others during what will be a nearly two-month long tour.

Below is the complete list of the commentators and presenters for the India in Australia tour.

English: Glenn McGrath and Nick Knight

English & Hindi: Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Harsha Bhogle, Murali Kartik, Ajay Jadeja

Hindi: Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Vijay Dahiya, Vivek Razdan, Zaheer Khan

Tamil: T Arasu, Sheshadri Srinivasan, Vidhyut Sivaramakrishna, R Sathish, Naveen Shaur

Telugu: RJ Hemant, Vijay Mahavadi, Gnaneshwar Rao, C Venkatesh, Illendula Ramprasad

Presenters for the series: Harsha Bhogle and Arjun Pandit

India in Australia 2020-21 Schedule

All the limited-overs matches have been scheduled to be played in Sydney and Canberra. The first two ODIs will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground before the actions shifts to Manuka Oval for the third match.

The first two T20Is will also be played at Manuka Oval and the focus will shift back to Sydney for the final match.

Before the Tests, Indian team will also play two warm-up matches – both in Sydney.

The Tests will be played in Adelaide (1st Test), Melbourne (2nd Test), Sydney (3rd Test) and Brisbane (4th Test).