Captain Virat Kohli will only be part of the first India vs Australia Test of the upcoming four-match series starting December 17 as he is to return home for the birth of his first child. In his absence, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side for the remaining three matches.

Kohli's absence will be felt by the touring party on two fronts – as batsman and as captain. It was under him that India won their maiden Test series on Australian shores during the 2018-19 tour.

With the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner back in the Test set up, Australia will present a much tougher challenge compared to the last time and with Kohli unavailable for the major part of the series, the hosts are favourites.

‘No Real Pressure’

Considering these factors, Rahane will have his task cut out once he takes up the reins from the second Test onwards. However, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has dismissed such speculations saying Rahane will not be under any such pressure considering his record as India captain.

Rahane has led India twice before and he impressed with his aggressive approach, leading the team to victories on both the occasions.

“There is no real pressure on Ajinkya Rahane, because both the times that he has led the team, he has won,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports’ GAME PLAN. “He led against Australia at Dharamshala and India won. He led against Afghanistan and India won. So, as far as his captaincy is concerned, there is going to be no pressure because he knows he is at the moment, only the stand-in captain for the 3 Test matches. So, I don’t think the fact about being a captain or carrying on as captain is going to be part of his thinking at all.”

Rahane has played 65 Tests and scored 4203 runs at 42.88 including 11 centuries and 22 fifties and Gavaskar is confident he will do an impressive job as captain as well. “He will do the job as honestly as he plays his cricket, which means, as a batsman, he will go out there and try and let (Cheteshwar) Pujara try and grind the opposition in and play few more shots maybe.” he said.