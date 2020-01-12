Australia’s Alex Carey wants to learn the art of taking games deep and finishing them as he hopes to emulate MS Dhoni.

“I still have lots of areas in my game I want to improve on and get better at,” Carey told reporters on Saturday. “I know I will probably bat middle to lower order so it’s trying to finish games off for Australia. When you look at the best in the world like MS Dhoni, you want to learn as much as you can from him.”

Carey is part of Australia squad that is to play India in a short three-match ODI series starting January 14. “I was lucky enough to play against him (Dhoni) last year, just the way he took the game deep and won the games for India. I aspire to do that one-day,” Carey said.

The 28-year-old Carey admits that facing the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will make it a tough contest for the tourists who in 2019 beat India 3-2 in a five-match ODI series. “Coming back to India, you know it is going to be a tough contest through the middle. We will probably have lots of spin through the middle and then at the end with world-class bowlers like Bumrah and Shami.”

He added, “It’s just about keeping it simple and playing my role. It’s about wicket-keeping and playing middle to lower order. Three very tough games of cricket coming up for us and what a way to start in Mumbai,” added Carey, who was Australia’s second-best player in 2019 World Cup.”

With Australia boasting of world-class hitters in their batting order, Carey has no qualms in batting late in the innings, if need arrives. “I’m not too fazed where I come in. It’s going to be a lot of the time dependent on situation of the game. Hopefully your No.5, 6 or 7 come in later in the innings and if I’m batting in one of those spots I am happy enough to do that. We have some world-class players in the top with (Aaron) Finch, (David) Warner, (Steve) Smith and Marnus Labuschagne is playing so well. Peter Handscomb had a great series here last year. I see myself coming in anywhere for 5 to 7,” he said.

Last time Australia were in India, they were without David Warner and Steve Smith and despite that, they beat them both in the T20I and ODI series. With the duo’s return, the five-time ODI World champions will be high-on-confidence of again trumping their hosts.

“These are some really tough conditions over here playing in India and some exciting challenges in the next week. Me personally and the rest of the boys are really determined to back up the series we had last year. It’s going to be some great, tough cricket coming up. We’ve got some world-class players in Warner, Smith, Marnus is coming off lots of runs, and Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, so I don’t think we need to doubt our abilities. We’ve shown in the past we’re good enough over here,” Carey said.