Australia have suffered a huge blow as David Warner has been ruled out of their first Test against India in Adelaide due to an injury issue. Warner picked up a groin injury during the second ODI against India following which he was ruled out of the remainder of the white-ball matches including a three-match T20I series.

Warner though is recovering well and hopes to be fit for the Boxing Day Test.

"I feel I have made great progress in a short amount of time and it's best for me to stay here in Sydney to continue working on getting back to full fitness," Warner said.

“The injury feels a lot better, but I need to be able to satisfy in my own mind and to my team-mates that it is 100 per cent ready for Test match conditions. That includes running between the wickets and being agile in the field. Right now, I feel I am short of being able to play at peak fitness and another 10 days will make a difference,” he added.

The first Test, a day-night affair, gets underway from December 17.

Australia head coach Justin Langer also hopes to have Warner available for the Melbourne Test.

“If there is one guy you know will go well above and beyond that’s Dave,” Langer said. “He has done an incredible job to get to where he is today and we hope to have a fully fit David Warner at his absolute best in Melbourne.”

Warner has an excellent Test record when playing at home, averaging 66 with 18 centuries including a career-best 335.

The development comes a day after Test hopeful and opener Will Pucovski displayed mid-concussion symptoms after taking a blow to his helmet while batting in a warm-up match against India A in Sydney. He has been ruled out of the second practice match.

Joe Burns is now the only specialist Test opener left in the side for the series opener.

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, David Warner