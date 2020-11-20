Flamboyant Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell believes that Rohit Sharma’s absence in the upcoming limited-over series is a positive sign for Australia. Rohit, who injured his hamstring during recently concluded Indian Premier League, has joined fitness training at National Cricket Academy. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Pat Cummins Picks Out Virat Kohli as The Key Wicket For Success Against Tourists

The Australian allrounder claims Team India has a player like KL Rahul who is more than capable to fill in the void of Rohit. Maxwell played under Rahul's captaincy in IPL 2020 for Kings XI Punjab.

"He (Rohit) is a class performer, so consistent as an opening batsman with a couple of (three) double hundreds. So anytime he is not in the line-up against you, it is a positive," Maxwell said during an interaction organised by series official broadcasters Sony.

“But in saying that, India have still got back-ups, more than capable of playing that role. We saw KL Rahul, the performance that he put on during the last IPL was extraordinary. Whether he opens the batting or not, I am sure he will be just as good a player,” Maxwell said during a virtual media interaction.

Rahul, who started his career as a top-order batsman, has given the responsibility of playing in the middle-order for Team India in the last couple of ODI series. The 28-year-old is expected to do the same in the upcoming Australia series. While Rahul’s KXIP opening partner Mayank Agarwal is the prime choice to open the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan in the 50-over series.

However, Maxwell is a big fan of Agarwal-Rahul opening pair that did really well during the first phase of IPL.

“Well, I would say they (Mayank-Rahul) are the two lovely guys, I have ever met. It was a pleasure to spend the change room (with them), two very good players, they score all-round the wicket and have got very limited weaknesses,” Maxwell was all praise for them.

The 32-year-old further talked about another KXIP player- Mohammed Shami. Maxwell claims that Shamu’s ability to swing the ball will be the key for Team India in the upcoming series.

“A guy like Mohammed Shami, whom I have played with in the recent IPL and played with him in Delhi, as well. (I) saw the skill that he has.

“He has got good skills at the end (death overs) as well as with the new ball. His ability to get moving on pitches will be key to them,” said Maxwell.