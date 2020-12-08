Former England captain Michael Vaughan gave his opinion on Team India’s fielding in the third T20I against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The Men in Blue dropped several catches throughout this tour and things got worse in the final T20I match where they dropped several catches, which helped Australia in putting up a formidable total of 186/5 on the scoreboard. Also Read - Live India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I Sydney: Kohli, Dhawan Lead India's Charge in 187 Chase vs Australia

Vaughan, who is very much active on social media, said that India's fielding is atrocious.

"India's fielding is atrocious … It's my standard … #OnOn #AUSvIND," Vaughan tweeted.

The former England captain earlier, predicted that India will fail to win any series on the Australia tours, after the visitors suffered a heavy defeat in first ODI on November 27. However, Virat Kohli and Co. beat Australia in the first two T20Is to seal the series.

To which Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his witty tweets, replied to Vaughan’s claim on Twitter after India’s T20I series-win, with a Bollywood movie’s Gangs of Wasseypur Meme.

Meanwhile, in the third T20I at SCG, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first as his bowlers backed his decision by removing Aaron Finch on a duck. Wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade continued his golden run with the bat and slammed 80 runs off 53 balls.

Glenn Maxwell stitched another 50-plus partnership with Wade to take Australia on course of a big score.

The flamboyant all-rounder made full use of his dropped catches and slammed 54 runs off 36 balls and Australia posted a daunting total of 186/5 in 20 overs.

Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers for Team India as he picked two crucial wickets – Aaron Finch and Steve Smith. Pacers T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur shared a wicket each. While Yuzvendra Chahal’s misery on the tour continues as he remained wicketless and leaked 41 runs in his quota of 4 overs. The leggie also dropped a couple of catches in the field.