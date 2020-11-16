India’s talented opening batsman KL Rahul is leaving no stone unturned to continue his prime form in Down Under when the Men in Blue take on the mighty Australians in the three-match ODI series which begins on November 27 in Sydney. Rahul, who bagged the Orange Cap in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League 2020, ended the tournament as the top run-getter despite his team – Kings XI Punjab not making it to the playoffs. After competing on the slow UAE tracks for nearly two months during the IPL, Rahul will have a whole new challenge on his hands when he turns up in the national jersey against. With the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the opposition camp, Australia will unleash a bouncer barrage on the Indian batsmen. Also Read - PSL 2020: Mohammad Hafeez on Dealing With Criticism, Says Questions Over My Age Spurred me to Become a Better Player

To tackle the bounce of Australian pitches, in-form Rahul spent considerable time in perfecting his pull-shots with deliveries hurled from 18 yards during Monday’s net session. In a video posted on Twitter by BCCI, Rahul’s senior teammate Ravichandran Ashwin was seen using a tennis racquet and serving the stand-in white ball vice-captain with tennis balls aimed at his rib cage. Also Read - IND vs AUS 2020 Test: Tim Paine Wants Joe Burns to Open Against India, Will Pucovski Debut May be Delayed

Rahul was trying to keep the pull shot down, an art his skipper Virat Kohli has mastered over the years, rolling his wrists. There is a basic purpose of practicing against tennis balls. From a shorter distance, the ball travels faster and it helps in making the reflexes quick. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020 Schedule Test: Steve Smith, David Warner's Presence a Challenge But Then Victories Don't Come Easy, Says Cheteshwar Pujara

Therefore when the leather ball is used, any batsman will get a fraction of a second more from the 22 yards.



During the ’80s and ’90s before a tour of Australia or West Indies, the specialist batsmen were known to bat against wet tennis balls from 16 or 18 yards on cement wickets to get adjusted to the bounce.

With training modules undergoing a sea change, now the tennis racquets are used to add more pace to the light tennis balls.

There was nothing unusual in such session as players train like this when they gear up to compete on tracks where there is steep bounce on offer.

Team India’s senior speedster Mohammed Shami posted a video on his personal Twitter handle, where he was seen bowling with the pink Kookaburra ball.

Shami is a part of all three squads and it is a given that India will need his skills most during the four-Test series starting on December 17 with the day-night pink ball game in Adelaide.

“There is no better feeling than to play for your country. A long wait to bowl in the #TeamIndia nets finally ended today! Looking forward to our Australian tour,” Shami tweeted.