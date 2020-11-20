Australia speedster Pat Cummins reckons keeping India captain Virat Kohli quiet during the upcoming series will be key to his team chances of beating them across formats. Also Read - Australia Pip India to Claim Top Spot in World Test Championship as ICC Modifies Points System

Both teams are currently undergoing preparations for the upcoming tour that gets underway from November 27 with a three-match ODI series. That will be followed by three T20Is and then a four-match Test series.

"I think every side has that one or two batters and they are the big wickets. Most teams have their captain — Joe Root for England, Kane Williamson for New Zealand. You feel like if you get their wickets that goes a long way in winning the game," Cummins told Fox Cricket.

“He (Kohli) is always a big one. You commentators talk about him non-stop, so hopefully, we can keep him quiet,” he added.

Cummins is currently undergoing mandatary two-week quarantine in Sydney after arriving home from UAE where he turned out for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020.

“It’s good to be back here in Sydney. Obviously, we are locked down but we are let out for couple of hours a day. We’ve been in the middle of it (cricket in bio-secure bubbles) for three or four months now so we’re starting to get used to it,” he said.

The period will end a day before the series opening ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

“But it will be weird we get out Thursday night and then we will go and join the boys at a hotel but there’s a good chance we won’t see them until we literally turn up to the SCG on Friday,” he said.

Cummins, who has been named the vice-captain for both the white-ball and red-ball teams, expects it to be a closely fought series.

“It’s going to be huge. Obviously, we’re back here on home soil. other than spending a lot of times in hotels and bubbles I feel like our preparation has actually been really good. We went over to the UK and had a good tour there. Most of the boys here have been playing 14 T20 matches in the last few weeks and the other guys coming in will be playing shrewd cricket. So, it feels like we are all firing up and got a lot of stuff behind us,” Cummins said.

Over the years, Cummins said, he has improved as a bowler and now has gained more control.

“I was probably a bit quicker a few years ago but I feel like in the last couple of years I got better, learning different tempos within the game and also when I am bowling. I feel I got a bit more control on swing and seam. Whatever conditions we come up with, I have got a couple of tools I can go to,” he said.