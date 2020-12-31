Earning plaudits for his all-round performance in the Boxing Day Test, Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial role in Team India comeback in Melbourne against the strong Australian team. Playing his 50th Test, Jadeja played an integral role in India’s win, Jadeja picked up three wickets, taken two catches, and scored a crucial half-century that helped the visitors take a sizeable lead in the first innings. Former wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta believes the 32-year-old Jadeja is for now in the same bracket as England’s superstar all-rounder Ben Stokes in terms of impact. Also Read - India vs Australia Tests | Team India Exhibited Talent And Character in Deep Crisis: Shoaib Akhtar

As of now the way he's batting he definitely is in the same bracket as Ben Stokes. Even during the IPL, I actually said why not him at No. 4 for CSK. He's got a couple of triple hundreds in domestic cricket, getting runs there is not easy, Dasgupta told Sports Today.

From 2016, Jadeja has the highest batting average – 46.29, and bowling average – 24.97 – among the top Test all-rounders. England's Ben Stokes – 42.34 and 27.59 – and former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan – 38.48 and 26.03 – are behind him on the list.

Dasgupta feels that Jadeja was always a skillful batsman but is now making it more difficult for the batsmen to get him out.

He always had the skill set with the bat but earlier on, he would play terrible shots and get out. But now he’s putting a price to his wicket, he’s thinking and batting like a batsman and that I think has changed in his batting in the last few years, he said.

For someone who has 216 Test wickets apart from 1926 runs, Jadeja’s restrictive left-arm spin and ability to quickly get through his overs gives respite to the team’s fast bowlers.