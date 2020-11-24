Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma are reportedly in danger of missing the upcoming Test series in Australia as they are unlikely to board a flight in the coming two-three days. Additionally, there’s still no communication from the National Cricket Academy or the BCCI to the team management about their availability for the tour. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Message to Mohammed Siraj: 'Stay Strong For Your Dad's Dream'

The Indian Express reported that there's still no clarity over whether the duo will be on a flight to Australia in the coming few days and going by what India head coach Ravi Shastri had said in an interview, this means they may end up not being part of the entire four-match Test series against Australia that gets underway from December 17.

Shastri, in an interview on Sunday, had said that for Rohit and Ishant to be part of the Test series, they will have to be on a flight to Australia in the next "three to four days".

“If you need to play in the Test series or any red-ball cricket, you’ve got to be on the flight in the next three or four days. If you aren’t, then it’s going to be tough,” Shastri told ABC Sport on Sunday.

“But things could get difficult if he’s (Rohit) asked to wait for too long, (because) then you’re talking of the quarantine again, which might make it really tough for even him to come just in time for the Test series,” he added.

After landing in Australia, the India duo will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine. However, even if they do not fly out in the coming two-three days, Rohit and Ishant can still be part of the Test series from the second game onwards.

Both are currently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru.

Rohit is recovering from a hamstring issue while Ishant was ruled out of the IPL 2020 after an abdominal tear.

However, they had started practicing under the watchful gaze of NCA head Rahul Dravid and chief of selectors Sunil Joshi.

Should Rohit end up missing the Tests, it will come as a major blow to India as they will be without the services of Virat Kohli as well who is set to return after the first match in Adelaide to be with his pregnant wife.