In an unfortunate twist of fate, leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who was the lone new face in the India T20I squad for the Australia tour, has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series as BCCI announced a revised squad on Monday. But Chakravarthy's loss is T Natarajan's gain, as the Tamil Nadu-born received his maiden call-up in India's T20I squad. Recently, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner heaped huge praise on Natarajan for his bowling performance in the Indian Premier League. Natarajan impressed both fans and experts with his spectacular death bowling. His toe-crushing Yorkers and variations in the last overs helped SRH in the 13th edition of T20 League.

In the absence of Sunrisers bowling spearhead – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the 29-year-old Natarajan has been one of the finds of the season. He picked up 16 wickets in 16 matches and impressed everyone with his ability to bowl Yorkers at will on a consistent basis.

Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy has a labrum tear in his shoulder that doesn't affect his bowling but hinders his throwing arm. It's an injury that he has had for a while but has aggravated as the IPL progressed, according to sources in KKR. He is the latest casualty of improper coordination between BCCI and IPL franchise – KKR.

In other news, India’s senior wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha sustained injuries to both his hamstrings during his Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL game on November 3. A call on his availability will be taken later.

India captain Virat Kohli was granted paternity leave by the BCCI after the first Test against Australia next month, while his limited-overs’ deputy Rohit Sharma was added to the red-ball squad after being initially left out due to a hamstring injury.

Kohli will miss three Test matches in Australia to be with his actor wife Anushka Sharma as the couple welcomes its first child in early January.

“…Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide,” Board secretary Jay Shah stated in a press release.

India’s tour of Australia comprises three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four Tests. The series begins November 27. The Tests start on December 17 in Adelaide.

Sanju Samson, who was earlier only included in the T20 squad, has been added to the ODI line-up as an additional keeper.

India Squads —–

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (VC/wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (VC/wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wk).