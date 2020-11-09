Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy was reportedly bowling with an injured shoulder during the IPL 2020 and the BCCI selectors have been informed that due to the issue, he cannot throw. Also Read - T Natarajan: All You Need to Know About The SRH Pacer Who Replaced Injured Varun Chakravarthy in India Squad For Australia

Varun mostly fielded inside the circle for KKR so as to not do anymore damage to his shoulder.

The has labrum tear on his right shoulder which limits his capacity to throw without affecting his bowling

The Indian team physio Nitin Patel’s fitness report to the selectors had cleared the 29-year-old before he was picked for the Australia T20I series.

“The selectors weren’t informed about the injury. Now it’s up to the selectors to pick Varun for the Australian tour or not. It will be selectors call,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The leading daily also reported that the BCCI physio was only informed of Varun’s fitness issue after the selectors had picked the squads for the Australia tour and, KKR’s campaign ended.

As per the protocol, franchise’s physios have to look after the fitness of its cricketers who are contracted with the BCCI. If a player suffers an injury, it’s reported to the Indian team physio.

The Indian team has been dealing with fitness issues with leading cricketers including Rohit Sharma (hamstring), Ishant Sharma (abdomen tear), Mayank Agarwal (bruised knee) and Wriddhiman Saha (groin issue) among those who are battling various fitness issues.

Rohit’s case has made waves with the Mumbai Indians captain turning out for his franchise despite India head coach Ravi Shastri and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly advising him to not aggravate the hamstring injury any further.

He hasn’t been selected in any of the squads for the upcoming tour even though there are unconfirmed reports that the opening batsman may end up being part of the Australia series should he be able to prove his fitness.