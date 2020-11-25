Jason Gillespie has advised Australian bowlers to be ruthless with their line and length if they want to dismiss India captain Virat Kohli who, as per his observations, doesn’t have any weakness in particular. Also Read - Rohit And Ishant Sharma to Miss First Two Tests in Australia, Also Doubtful For Remaining Two: BCCI Source

Kohli, widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen to have played the game, has been pointed out as the key wicket for Australia who are set to host India for three ODIs, as many T20Is and four Tests from November 27 onwards.

"The Australians do want to take Virat's wicket cheaply," Gillespie, a former Australia fast bowler, told The Telegraph. "He doesn't seem to be having any weaknesses in particular. So, the Aussie bowlers not only need to be really ruthless when it comes to their line and length, but they will also have to stay nice and patient, that is going to be really important. They would be hoping they can bowl those good deliveries at Virat."

Recently, former Australia captain Michael Clarke said that Kohli will have to set the tone if India hope to beat their hosts considering the fact that he will return home once the first Test concludes next month.

“We know what a wonderful player Virat is. Australians do want to watch him bat but not for too long. Because if he does bat for a long time, India will surely go on to get a huge score,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie, who played 71 Tests and 97 ODIs, also praised Indian pace attack saying the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will present different challenges for Aussie batters.

“Bumrah has shown he’s one of the best in the world at present, while Shami has improved so much. His release of the ball is wonderful, he keeps the seam upright and gives it a chance to seam and swing. So, both pose very different challenges for (Steven) Smith and (Marnus) Labuschagne,” Gillespie said.

The ODI series starts from Friday followed by T20Is.

The Test series is scheduled to get underway from December 17 in Adelaide, a day-night contest.