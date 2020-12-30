Aiming to bounce back after the Boxing Day Test defeat, Australia have bolstered their batting line-up with the inclusion of experienced opener David Warner and young Will Pucovski in their updated Test squad ahead of the New Year’s Test against India in Sydney. Out-of-form opener Joe Burns has been dropped from the Australia squad after posting scores of 8, 51*, 0 and 4 in the four innings of first two Tests versus India. Burns will return join his franchise Brisbane Heat in the ongoing BBL. Also Read - AUS vs IND 2020: Pat Cummins Backs Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne to Bounce Back in Remaining Two Tests, Chooses Red Ball Over Pink Ball For Longer Format

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Warner is expected to return to the top of the order to provide more stability to Australian lineup. He suffered a groin injury during the second ODI at the SCG last month. Warner was expected to recover for Boxing Day Test but failed to do so in stipulted time. India beat Australia in Melbourne by eight wickets to level the Border-Gavaskar series 1-1.

"David has made strong progress in his recovery from injury and will be given every chance to play in Sydney with another seven days until the match. Sean has fully recovered from a calf strain and is also available for selection," said National selector Trevor Hohns.

“Will is in the final stages of the graduated return to play protocols and has been symptom-free for some time. He will be fit to play in Sydney subject to completing the return to play protocols and an independent assessment.”

The 22-year-old Pucovski had also been in line to make his Test debut in the first match of the series in Adelaide before the ninth concussion of his young career ruled him out of the opening two games.

Australia Updated Squad: Tim Paine (C), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner