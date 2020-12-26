Virat Kohli, who has returned to India after being granted paternity leave for the birth of his child, lauded Team India efforts on the Day 1 of Boxing Day Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Indian bowlers restrict Australia on just 195 in the first innings as Bumrah picked four wickets and Ravichandra Ashwin scalped thrice. Also Read - India vs Australia 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Lauds Debutant Mohammed Siraj After Impressive Show on Day 1

In Kohli's absence, his Test cricket deputy Ajinkya Rahane lead Team India and impressed everyone with his field placements.

"Top day 1 for us. Great display from the bowlers and a solid finish too," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

The 32-year-old was part of the Indian team in the limited-overs contests and first Test.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also heaped praise on Indian bowlers for restricting Australia to just 196.

“Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Rahane. And the bowlers delivered. Ashwin, Bumrah, Siraj were absolutely brilliant. Great effort to get Australia all out for 195 on the first day. Now for the batters to get a good first innings lead #AUSvIND,” Sehwag tweeted.

Veteran India batsman VVS Laxman also talked about Team India’s performance on Day 1 and hailed Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy.

“Excellent days play for India. Bowlers were once again sensational, both the debutants looked confident, Rahane captained the side really well but most importantly they didn’t carry the baggage of the loss from Adelaide. #INDvAUS,” Laxman wrote on Twitter.

Australia spin great Shane Warne also wrote highly of Indian bowlers and stand-in skipper Rahane on social media.

“What a terrific day of cricket at the MCG today. Congrats to the ground staff on preparing the best wicket at the MCG for a long time. More of these type of pitches please ! The Indian bowlers were outstanding too & very well lead by @ajinkyarahane88 ! Can India bat all day ?” Warne wrote.

After bowling out Australia, India too didn’t start off well as opener Mayank Agarwal (0) got out lbw in the very first over bowled by Mitchell Starc.

Debutant Shubman Gill too was lucky as he was dropped early in his innings. However, following that, he played some good shots and along with Pujara, helped the team go unscathed at the end of the day’s play. At Stumps, Gill and Pujara remained not out at 28 and seven respectively.