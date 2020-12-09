T Natarajan has been the toast of the Indian cricket in the recent times. Since a breakthrough IPL season in UAE, the left-arm pacer has built a reputation for bowling yorkers at will, an ability that saw him making his India debut during the ongoing Australia tour. Also Read - India vs Australia: Pandya Dedicates Man of The Series Award to His Son, Rahul Hails Team Performance

After making his India debut in the ODI series, Natarajan showed vast improvement in the following T20I series as he finished with six wickets in three matches – the most from either side.

And his initiation into international cricket has been a similar story and he has earned plaudits from everyone including his India teammates and Australia superstar David Warner.

Warner was Natarajan’s captain during IPL 2020 where they both represent Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In an Instagram post, Warner celebrated Natarajan’s success despite Australia losing the series.

“Win lose or draw we respect each other on and off the field. Despite losing the series I couldn’t not be any happier for this guy @natarajan_jayaprakash such a nice guy and just loves the game so much. From being on the tour as a net bowler to debuting ODI/T20i for India what an achievement buddy well done!!” Warner wrote.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, the 29-year-old pacer was already a known entity in Indian domestic cricket before he gained the limelight through his performance in IPL 2020.

That helped him being picked as a net bowler for the Australia tour and as luck would have it, injury to Varun Chakravarthy meant he was drafted into the T20I squad and then when Navdeep Saini suffered back spasm, he was added to the ODI team as well.

Natarajan termed the last few months of his career as ‘surreal’ in a Twitter post.

“The last few months have been surreal. My maiden outing with #TeamIndia and we won the T20I series. A dream come true moment made special by the champion bunch. I thank my teammates for their constant support and encouragement. Thank you everyone for your love & support Folded hands,” he wrote.