After winning games for India in the white-ball contests, Hardik Pandya said he wouldn't mind staying back if the team management wants.

Hardik has not attained full-fitness to a bowl and is working hard on his new action to reduce the injury threat to his back. The 27-year-old was the highest scorer for India in the three-match ODI series against Australia with 210 runs. He also played a match-winning knock in the second T20I to seal the series for India. He scored unbeaten 42 off 22 balls, helping the side score 25 off 12 balls and 14 in the final over to finish things with two maximums,

"It's a different ball game, I think I need to be, I mean I don't mind but at the end of the day, the call is on the management. So, yeah, I don't think I can say much about it." Pandya said on being asked if he aspires to stay back for the four-match Test series starting December 17.

Pandya has been included into India’s squad as a pure batsman, which was also the role he played efficiently for Mumbai Indians in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. He played a crucial role in Mumbai’s record-extending fifth IPL title victory.

The flamboyant all-rounder said he had worked on gaining mastery over “finishing games when it mattered the most” during the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

“During lockdown, I wanted to focus on finishing games where it matters the most. It doesn’t matter whether I score or don’t score more runs,” Pandya said at the post-match press conference.

Pandya further said that he has faced the same situation like SCG many times in his career and he has learnt from his mistakes.

“I have been in these situations many times and I learnt from my mistakes in the past. My game is always around the confidence which I carry, it has that fine line where I back myself and not become overconfident.

“I always remember all those times when we chased big totals and it helps,” said the man who is a pretty good zone” at the moment and playing according to the situation instead of getting too excited.

In the second T20I, the match went to the final over, where India needed 14 runs from the last six balls as Hardik Pandya was facing debutant Daniel Sams. Pandya took a double on the first ball and then he slammed the next one for a maximum. On the third ball, he was beaten by the bowlers but he connected the fourth one to send it into the stands to finish things off in style.

On the pressure situation in last over, Pandya said it was a matter of two big shots.

“It was not about what they are doing, it was about what I can do. It’s a matter of two big shots and today it came off. I always back myself. It’s the situation I have always played. Whatever the team requires I always try to do.

“It’s very simple. I like to look at scoreboard and play so that I know which bowlers to target.”

He said he had always focused more on the process rather than the end result.

“In T20s, you actually have more time than you think. If we need 70-80 odd in 30 balls, I don’t look at the whole thing and I break it down to 12 balls and focus more on the process than the end result,” Hardik said.