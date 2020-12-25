Roughly 18 hours before the big-contest at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, India announce their playing XI for the second Test against Australia, beginning on December 26. As expected Indian team management made a few changes in their playing XI – highly-rated Shubman Gill replaces out-of-form Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant replaced veteran wicketkeeper, Wriddhiman Saha. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been included in India’s XI in place of injured Mohammed Shami, who will miss the remainder of the Test series Down Under. Also Read - Mohammad Amir Incident Will Have Negative Impact on Pakistan Cricket Team: PCB Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq

Regular captain Virat Kohli, who has flown back to India on paternity leave, will also not be available for the remaining Australia tour. Ajinkya Rahane is the stand-by captain in place of Kohli. The bowling department will be headed by experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah. Young pacer Mohammad Siraj has also been given his debut cap for Team India in whites.

Shami suffered a wrist fracture on his bowling hand after he was hit by a ball from Australia pace bowler Pat Cummins during India's second innings in the Adelaide Test.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Jadeja comes into the side after clearing a fitness test on Thursday. Jadeja had injured his hamstring during the first T20I against Australia, minutes before he’d received a blow to the helmet from a Mitchell Starc delivery which led to a concussion.

Right-handed batsman Gill, who had made 127 runs in the two warm-up games, will open the innings alongside Mayank Agarwal. Gill, who has played three ODIs, replaces Prithvi Shaw in the playing XI. Shaw had come under severe criticism following his failure in the pink-ball Test which India lost by eight wickets.

India’s Playing XI for 2nd Test vs Australia

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.