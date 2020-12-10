Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith feels that India’s bowling attack for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy is not the strongest in the absence of Ishant Sharma. Smith claims that India will miss the experience of Ishant at the Australian soil. The lanky pacer sustained a side strain injury during recently concluded IPL 2020. The senior paceman left the IPL midway due to injury and was training hard at NCA to gain the match fitness but was ruled out of the Australia series. Also Read - AUS A vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Practice match: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Australia A vs India Match at Sydney Cricket Ground 09:00 AM IST December 11 Friday

Smith said that India has good bowlers but the third pacer has not played much cricket.

"Their third quick hasn't played as much cricket whoever they go with there. They are all good bowlers and yeah, we are going to be at our best as a batting group. This summer, we are going to beat them.

“Ishant Sharma is probably a big loss for them. He has obviously played a lot of cricket now and he is a good bowler. So yeah, maybe without him, their bowling attack may not be their strongest. I am sure they would have loved him to play,” Steve Smith has said.

The prolific batsman also talked about facing India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the Test series. Smith said he is excited to face Bumrah as he has not played against him in the red-ball cricket.

“I don’t know if I will do anything specific but yeah (this will be the) first time I will have face him in long form cricket. But I think his skill sets won’t probably change too much. We know how he bowls. He has got a good pace. He has got that awkward action, very different to lot of people. You got to be pretty watchful all the time and he is a quality bowler.

“I am excited at coming up against him in this series. You like coming up against the best and he is certainly up there with them,” Smith said.

The first Test match of the four-match series will be played on December 17 at Adelaide Oval in Day-Night format.