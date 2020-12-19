India suffered a horrible collapse on the third day of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide as they were packed away for a mere 36/9 with Mohammed Shami being retired hurt as the last man. The score is the lowest in their Test cricket history which saw the home team wresting back the control in a stunning turnaround. Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3, Adelaide Today's Live Cricket Score And Updates: India Record Their Lowest Ever Total After Stunning Collapse Against Australia
India were in the driving seat after taking a handy first-innings lead on Friday and were 9/1 with an overall lead of 62 runs when the play resumed on Saturday. Jasprit Bumrah, the nightwatchman and Mayank Agarwal were the unbeaten batsmen.
And then it began.
Bumrah was caught by Pat Cummins off his own bowling and that led to a slide from which India didn’t recover. Three of their batters including Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin registered ducks while none touched score in double-digits.
The entire innings lasted a mere 21.2 overs with Josh Hazlewood picking a five-for in just five overs while Cummins taking four wickets.
Naturally, the fans weren’t happy and soon the trolls began what they do best.
At one stage, India were 19/6 and in danger of being bowled out for the lowest ever total but somehow, they managed to drag themselves away from the unwanted record. Australia were left chasing 90 runs to win the first ever day-night Test between the two countries.