Virat Kohli on Sunday overtook his predecessor MS Dhoni in the list of most fours as India ODI captain during the second ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Kohli, whose 89 off 87 went in vain in an unsuccessful chase of 390, struck seven fours to take his tally to 505 as captain and thus better the previous record of 499 fours held by the retired Dhoni.

Overall, the legendary Australian batsman Ricky Ponting holds the record for most fours as ODI captain having struck 794 in 220 innings followed by Stephen Fleming (670) of New Zealand at second spot and Graeme Smith (630) completing the top-three.

Kohli is at the fourth spot now.

However, Kohli’s numbers are mind-boggling considering his tally has come in just 87 innings.

S. No Name Team Innings as Captain Fours 1 Ricky Ponting Australia 220 794 2 Stephen Fleming New Zealand 208 670 3 Graeme Smith South Africa 148 630 4 Virat Kohli India 87* 505 5 MS Dhoni India 172 499 6 Sourav Ganguly India 143 494 7 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 118 489 8 Arjuna Ranatunga Sri Lanka 183 394+ 9 AB de Villiers South Africa 98 392 10 Brian Lara West Indies 119 380

Sourav Ganguly is the other India captain in the top-10 list having struck 494 fours in 143 innings.

Meanwhile, the record will be far from Kohli’s mind as he plots a way to beat Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series to be played at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday. The hosts have already pocketed the series after winning the opening two matches by considerable margins.

Batting first, Australia set India a mammoth 390 runs to win thanks to Steven Smith’s second successive ton of the series. In reply, India started well before their chase lost steam and they eventually finished on 338/9 in 50 overs.

Kohli admitted his team was outplayed by Aaron Finch’s men.

“They have outplayed us,” he said at the post-match presentation. “We were ineffective with the ball, and didn’t hit the areas. They have a strong batting line-up, they know the conditions and the angles well. The chase felt steep, and one or two wickets would take the RRR up so we had to keep hitting.”

“They took the chances that they created in the field, which was the difference,” he added.

Sunday’s defeat was India’s fifth successive in the format.