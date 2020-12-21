India captain Virat Kohli is reportedly set to give a motivational talk during a team meeting before returning from the Australia tour. Kohli, who played the first Test in Adelaide, will not be part of the remaining three matches as he has taken paternity leave and will be with his wife with the couple awaiting the birth of their first child. Also Read - Wriddhiman Saha or Rishabh Pant? MSK Prasad Picks His Choice For Remainder of India vs Australia Series

Kohli presided over a shocking defeat in the series opener in Adelaide that saw India handing back the advantage to Australia after suffering a spectacular collapse in the second innings on Day 3. After taking a handy 53-run first-innings lead, the tourists were bowled out for a mere 36 – their lowest ever total in the format’s history. Also Read - IND vs AUS 2020: Joe Burns Won't Give Any Advice to Struggling Prithvi Shaw, Hopes His Poor Form Continues

According to a Times Now report, Kohli will leave his teammates with encouraging words as they face a daunting task to first level the series and then possibly go for a win in his absence. Ajinkya Rahane, his deputy, will lead the team in the remaining matches. Also Read - AUS vs IND Test 2020: Pat Cummins Wants Sporting MCG Pitch For Boxing Day Test Versus India

Following that humiliating batting display, India set Australia 90 runs to win, a target they sailed to for the loss of two wickets and take 1-0 lead in the series. To compound India’s problems, fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the tour with a fractured forearm.

India will be ringing in at least two changes for the second Test that starts from December 26 in Melbourne. There are reports of the team management considering dropping the struggling Prithvi Shaw and bring in Shubman Gill in his place.

KL Rahul is also expected to make the cut for the playing XI and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha may also lose his spot with Rishabh Pant coming in to shore up India’s batting.

In the bowling department, while Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav will keep their places, there will be a toss up between Mohammed Sirah and Navdeep Saini as Shami’s replacement.

The third Test will be played in Sydney while the fourth and final contest will be held in Brisbane.