India played out a spotless second session to reach 303/3 at tea on Day 2 of the Indore Test. Mayank Agarwal continued his dream run reaching his third Test hundred, assisted by Ajinkya Rahane’s half-century – his third in three innings. At the break, India lead Bangladesh by 152 runs, scoring 115 runs post lunch at a healthy rate of 3.83 with Rahane and Agarwal involved in an unbeaten 184-run partnership.

Countering Bangladesh’s spinners, Mayank scored disdainfully against them, time and again chipping down the wicket and dispatching balls over the top. In fact, Mayank tonked all three sixes of the innings, two off Mehidy Hasan and one off Taijul Islam – inside out – as the two spinners were pounded for 163 runs off 41 overs.

Agarwal began the session with a short-arm pull for a boundary, followed by a straight drive to reach 99. A single down leg got him to his hundred, followed by a Sachin Tendulkar-like celebration with both arms going up and a look towards the heaven. From 100, it took Agarwal 51 balls to get his next 50 runs, reaching 150 with back-to-back fours off Mehidy.

Rahane on the other hand was comparatively subdued – scoring three boundaries in the session – as compared in the first session but continues to inch towards his own three-digit landmark. He was content playing second-fiddle to Agarwal, batting in an almost-unstoppable zone. Six times he’s gone down the track and only once did the ball not reach the boundary.

The effectiveness of the Bangladesh spinners could be gauged by the fact that Taijul and Mehidy conceded a total of 22 boundaries between them. During the fag end of the innings, the second-new ball was due and Bangladesh wasted no time to take it. However, Rahane cared it through the offside to enter the 80s.