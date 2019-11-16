Bangladesh slipped into further trouble on Day 3 of the Indore Test after India declared on their overnight score of 493/6. Fast bowlers Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami dented Bangladesh with early strikes to leave them struggling at 60 for 4 at the lunch interval. They trail India by 283 runs.

Openers Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes endured failures for the second time in the match and were bowled by Ishant and Umesh respectively. Kayes scored a boundary off his third ball before a lovely inswinger from Umesh took the inside edge of his bat and crashed on to leg stump.

Islam struggled for 24 balls and scored six. He was late in getting his bat down to a vicious delivery that kept coming in and zipped between bat and ball and hit the top of middle stump. Skipper Mominul Haque fared no better and was out LBW to Shami. After Rod Tucker gave the batsman not out, India took a fine review and the result was three reds. The ball had came back in after pitching and with Mominul shuffling towards off side, it looked pretty plumb.

The sheer pace of Shami and Umesh had Bangladesh in a tangle. Mohammad Mithun had no clue to a short ball from Shami, which he attempted to pull. It ended in a miscue which landed straight to Mayank Agarwal and short mid-wicket. Shami could have had a third wicket – of Mushfiqur Rahim – had Rohit Sharma not grassed an easy chance at second slip. The ball was outside off and Mushfiqur poked at it. Rohit, despite getting in line, couldn’t get his hands in position and spilled it.

There were so signs of spin yet with the pacers already generating hint of reverse swing as early as the 17th over.