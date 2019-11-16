Mohammed Shami picked up four wickets as India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. Shami picked up 4/31, helping India dismiss Bangladesh for 213 in their second innings. Mushfiqur Rahim waged a lone battle with a half-century but lack of support from the other end meant India needed only 13 overs after tea to wind things up.

India declared on their overnight score of 493/6, ahead of Bangladesh by 343 runs and in reply, the visitors got off to an abysmal start. Fast bowlers Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami dented Bangladesh with early strikes to leave them struggling at 60 for 4 at the lunch interval.

Openers Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes endured failures for the second time in the match and were bowled by Ishant and Umesh respectively. Kayes scored a boundary off his third ball before a lovely inswinger from Umesh took the inside edge of his bat and crashed on to leg stump.

Islam struggled for 24 balls and scored six. He was late in getting his bat down to a vicious delivery that kept coming in and zipped between bat and ball and hit the top of middle stump. Skipper Mominul Haque fared no better and was out LBW to Shami. After Rod Tucker gave the batsman not out, India took a fine review and the result was three reds. The ball had came back in after pitching and with Mominul shuffling towards off side, it looked pretty plumb.

The sheer pace of Shami and Umesh had Bangladesh in a tangle. Mohammad Mithun had no clue to a short ball from Shami, which he attempted to pull. It ended in a miscue which landed straight to Mayank Agarwal and short mid-wicket. Shami could have had a third wicket – of Mushfiqur Rahim – had Rohit Sharma not grassed an easy chance at second slip. The ball was outside off and Mushfiqur poked at it. Rohit, despite getting in line, couldn’t get his hands in position and spilled it.

Mushfiqur and Liton Das led Bangladesh’s brief recovery with a half-century stand but India continue to hold upper hand over the visitors, who reached 191 for 6 at the tea interval on Day 3 of the Indore Test. Mushfiqur, dropped on four by Rohit Sharma, capitalised on the early reprieve and registered the 20th fifty of his Test career. He forged another half-century stand with Mehidy Hasan, but despite that, Bangladesh trail India by 152 runs at the break.

Shami, who had dismissed Mominul Haque and Mohammad Mithun, picked up a third early into the second session. The ball was wide outside off and Mahmudullah, playing away from the body managed a healthy edge, which this time, was safely grabbed by Rohit. Bangladesh, who were troubled by India’s pace in the first session, looked comfortable once spin was introduced in the 23rd over, scoring 17 boundaries since.

With Ashwin and Jadeja operating, Das and Mushfiqur looked a lot at ease. Das began with a crisp cover drive off Shami and followed it with back-to-back fours off Ishant Sharma. He was brilliant against the full deliveries, and whipped Ishant off his pads for another boundary. Jadeja and Ashwin weren’t spared either as both were struck for boundaries but the offspinner latched on to an easy caught and bowled to end Das’ brief but entertaining stay.

But Mushfiqur carried on. Top-scorer in the first innings, Mushfiqur’s first boundary came in the 28th over, 16 overs after he came out to bat. He took Jadeja for consecutive boundaries – a slog sweep and a cut past point. Jadeja was taken to task again, with Mushfiqur hitting him for two boundaries in three balls in the 35th over. Terrific against the short ball, the Bangladesh wicketkeeper batsman rocked back onto the backfoot and punished Jadeja and Ashwin everytime they produced half-trackers.

Mehidy did not hold back and batted with intent. He danced down the wicket to whack Ashwin down the ground and followed it with a couple of fours. A slash off Umesh Yadav flew over the slip cordon before Mehidy thumped Shami over covers for a thunderous boundary.

Post tea however, Bangladesh’s wheels came off with Shami and Ashwin taking care of the tail.