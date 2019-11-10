With series on the line, India fast bowler Deepak Chahar dished out a memorable bowling performance, including a hat-trick which helped the home side beat Bangladesh by 30 runs in third and final T20I in Nagpur on Sunday. Courtesy this win, India clinched the three-match rubber versus Bangladesh 2-1. Chahar picked up brilliant six-for after entertaining half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul which helped the hosts to set up a challenging target of 175 in the final game. (MATCH HIGHLIGHTS)

Chahar (6/7 in 3.2 overs) registered the best figures in a T20 match on Sunday besides becoming the first Indian to take a hat-trick in the shortest format. He was well supported by young all-rounder Shivam Dube (3/30), who finally justified his selection in the national ranks. The Indian duo shared nine wickets amongst themselves to secure India’s first T20 series win at home this season. (SCORECARD)

Iyer (62 off 33) and Rahul (52 off 35) had earlier smashed sublime half-centuries to propel India to 174 for five after Bangladesh opted to field. Chasing the target, the visitors were all out for 144 in 19.2 overs. With 50 needing off the last 30 balls and six wickets in hand, Bangladesh had a great opportunity to win the series but they crumbled under pressure.

Young opener Mohammad Naim (81 of 48) played a blinder to take Bangladesh deep into the game before they lost five wickets for 20 runs to blow it all away.

Chasing a challenging 175, Bangladesh suffered early setbacks as Chahar had opener Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar caught off successive balls to leave the visitors at 12 for two. Naim, playing his debut series, and Mohammad Mithun (27) shared a 98-run stand for the third wicket to bring their team back into the contest. Left-hander Naim played some exquisite strokes, especially against the spinners. He took a special liking India’s more experienced bowler – Yuzvendra Chahal, who was welcomed into the attack with three consecutive fours.

Earlier, a maiden half-century for Iyer and the sixth one for Rahul helped India put up a competitive total. Iyer’s cracking knock came after he was dropped on 0. Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah followed the template set in the series by winning the toss and opting to field. India made an unexpected call by dropping all-rounder Krunal Pandya for middle-order batsman Manish Pandey.

The hosts were dealt a body blow in the second over when pacer Shafiul Islam removed their skipper Rohit Sharma, who had made a sublime 85 in the series-levelling win in Rajkot. Rohit tried to whip a length ball but only managed an inside edge on to the stumps. Rahul joined Shikhar Dhawan (19 off 16)in the middle and with both the batsmen under pressure having not made an impact the first two games, the situation provided them an ideal platform to deliver.

Rahul too began his innings in a similar fashion, going for the aerial straight drive before punching Islam through point. However, Dhawan could not last long after hitting four boundaries, mistiming a slog to be caught in the deep by Mahmudullah.

India once again could not get to a good start batting first, struggling to 41 for two in six overs. Rahul and Iyer gave a much-needed boost to the Indian innings with a 59-run stand. The former completed his fifty off 33 balls before getting caught at mid-off two balls later, leaving India at 94 for three in the 13th over.

Iyer, who made a sedate start to his innings, went ballistic after Rahul’s departure. He was especially brutal against the spinners and hit three sixes over long-on off Afif Hossain. Iyer, who raced to his 50 off 27 balls, ended up hammering five sixes and three boundaries.

Rishabh Pant (6), who has copped a lot of criticism of late both for his batting and wicket-keeping, disappointed once again when the team needed him to provide the big hits. He struggled in his nine-ball stay and was eventually bowled after being deceived by a slower one from medium-pacer Soumya Sarkar.

Pandey (22 not out off 13), playing his first game of the series, came up with welcome boundaries in the death overs to take the total beyond 170.